Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,067 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,207.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

