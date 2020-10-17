Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,207.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.