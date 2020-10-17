Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.6% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $234,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,802.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.