Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Hillman Co.’s Largest Position

Hillman Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 31.2% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hillman Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,207.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

