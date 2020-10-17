Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $475,176,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,519.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,433.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

