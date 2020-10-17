Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after acquiring an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after acquiring an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $475,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up previously from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,519.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,433.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

