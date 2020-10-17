Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,388,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 276,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $405,650,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,519.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,433.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

