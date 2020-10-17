Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,020.00 target price (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,519.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,433.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

