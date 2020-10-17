Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,525.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,436.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

