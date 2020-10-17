Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $795,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Alphabet by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 1,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,525.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,436.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.