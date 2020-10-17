Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 47.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,525.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,436.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

