Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,525.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,436.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

