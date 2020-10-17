Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSE:BHP opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. BHP Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

