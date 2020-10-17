Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 6,311 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 46.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 256.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $552.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BofA Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Benchmark upgraded NVIDIA to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $521.49.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

