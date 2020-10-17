Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 517 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $70.28 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

