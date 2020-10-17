Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 2,628 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

