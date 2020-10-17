Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.19 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

