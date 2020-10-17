Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 110 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 370.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $316.24 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

