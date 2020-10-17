Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,026 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 72.8% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 664.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 74.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

