Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 1,386 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.0% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

