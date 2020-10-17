Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $2,367,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,980.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,217 shares of company stock valued at $89,878,964 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.50.

Shares of ZM opened at $559.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $434.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $565.45.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.