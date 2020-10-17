Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after buying an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,636,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.35 and its 200-day moving average is $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.