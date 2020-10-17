Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $34.21 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,207.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

