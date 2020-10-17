Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

