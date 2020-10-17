Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $24.28 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 25,097 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

