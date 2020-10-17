Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PepsiCo by 170.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,519,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

