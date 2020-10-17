Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,225 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in eBay by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in eBay by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $55.83 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.77.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

