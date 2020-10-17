Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,761,000 after acquiring an additional 984,185 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,136,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp downgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.