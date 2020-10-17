Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.50 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock worth $336,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.