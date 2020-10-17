Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 1,248 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

IVV stock opened at $348.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

