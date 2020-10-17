Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.14. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

