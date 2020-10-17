Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,869 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of F stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

