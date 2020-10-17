Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $200.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average is $191.62.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

