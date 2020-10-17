AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Up 13.1%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) rose 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 238,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 428,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.80.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($4.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana Brainard purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $107,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

