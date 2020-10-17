Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

