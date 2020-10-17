Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alliant Energy.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

