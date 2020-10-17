Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Allegheny for the third quarter of 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company is likely to benefit from strength in its defense business as well as the joint venture with Tsingshan. Allegheny is also focused on improving its cost structure. The company’s cost-reduction actions are likely to support to the bottom line in 2020. However, the ongoing section 232 tariffs on A&T Stainless joint venture and the impacts of the coronavirus are exerting pressure on profitability. Lower demand in aerospace and consumer electronics markets is also exerting pressure on the company’s margins. Allegheny is also facing challenges in High Performance Metals and Components (HPMC) segment. The company’s high debt level is another concern. It has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

ATI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen cut Allegheny Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegheny Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.07.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

