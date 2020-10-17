Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Up 47.3% in September

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,420 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 299,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2,850,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 76,664 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,554,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 310,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

AGI opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

