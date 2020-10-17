Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Sells $376,090.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $983.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16.
Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.
