Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Sells $376,090.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $983.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AKRO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

