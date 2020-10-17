Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 373,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,594,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE APD opened at $298.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $310.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.10.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

