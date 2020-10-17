AES (NYSE:AES) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AES from $19.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of AES stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. AES has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of AES by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 680,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after buying an additional 373,225 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in shares of AES by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 185,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AES by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 29,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of AES by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,532,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after buying an additional 84,277 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

