Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecoagro S.A. operates as an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. The Company is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, cattle and dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation. Adecoagro S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of AGRO opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $583.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. Adecoagro has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.85 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

