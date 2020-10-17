ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.00

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 13777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. Analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,483,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,405,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

