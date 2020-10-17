Adam Christopher Ellis Sells 5,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,340 shares in the company, valued at $970,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $32.37 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $823.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Zumiez by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zumiez by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,283 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Zumiez by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 93,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

