Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

AKR has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $853.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.01. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

