Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AKR. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $853.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.01. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $165,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

