Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 412,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $44,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Argus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.