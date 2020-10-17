8,805 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 107.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $233.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $245.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,563.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

