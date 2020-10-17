58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WUBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th.
NYSE:WUBA opened at $55.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57. 58.com has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $69.89.
About 58.com
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.