5,798 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,962,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in KeyCorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in KeyCorp by 2,485.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,342,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,910 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

